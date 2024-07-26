BCPL and NDRF Conduct Joint Mock Drill for Earthquake Response

DIBRUGARH: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) in collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) organized a highly effective joint mock drill on earthquake response on Thursday.

The exercise was steered by Charaideo district administration with active participation of mutual aid members including ONGC, OIL India, SDRF, and APGCL & Fire & Emergency services, Sonari aimed to evaluate and enhance preparedness in handling seismic disasters.

The mock drill took place at BCPL, Lakwa plant and the scenario simulated a major earthquake hitting the area. The participation of BCPL, NDRF, ONGC, OIL India, SDRF, and APGCL & Fire & Emergency services, Sonari in presence of District Disaster Management authority highlighted the collective commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the company and its surrounding.

During the drill, specialized response teams were deployed to carry out search and rescue operations, medical assistance, and co-ordination of evacuation efforts. The exercise focused on assessing the co-ordination and communication systems between BCPL, NDRF and mutual aid members ensuring seamless collaboration in disaster response. It also served as an opportunity to evaluate the effectiveness of equipment, tools, and techniques utilized by all participating organizations.

“The success of this joint mock drill showcases the synergy and cooperation between BCPL, NDRF, district administration, and mutual aid members in disaster preparedness,” said the OIC- BCP, Lakwa, Pradipta Dutta.

He added, “By conducting such exercises, we strive to improve our collective response and capabilities and strengthen our commitment to the safety and well-being of the community.”

The drill witnessed the support and co-operation of the company employees, who played a crucial role in making the exercise a success. The drill provided an opportunity for employees and public to witness firsthand the co-ordinated efforts undertaken by BCPL, NDRF, SDRF, ONGC, OIL India, and APGCL & Fire & Emergency services, Sonari in managing the aftermath of a major earthquake.

BCPL emphasized the importance of proactive measures in disaster preparedness. The community is encouraged to create emergency kits, identify safe spots, and disseminate information about earthquake safety measures to enhance resilience.

