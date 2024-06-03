Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Cracks Down: Expels 3 Leaders for Anti-Party Activities

GANGTOK: The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has removed three important members, including a former minister and a former advisor, from the party because they were accused of going against the party’s interests.
The party’s general secretary Pawan Gurung issued the expulsion orders on June 3, following instructions from SKM president Prem Singh Tamang Golay.
The expelled members are Karma Loday Bhutia, Durga Prasad Pradhan, and Avinash Yakha.
Karma Loday Bhutia, who previously served as the Vice-President overseeing the Culture Wing and as a minister, Durga Prasad Pradhan, a former advisor and District Level Vice-President of the Chalak Morcha in Geyzing District, and Avinash Yakha, the General secretary of Press and Media for the Youth Wing, have been removed from the party and stripped of all their roles and positions within the party.
The memo expelling these leaders states that their removal is effective immediately from June 3, 2024, cancelling their membership and positions within the party.
It’s worth noting that the SKM achieved a landslide victory, winning 31 out of 32 seats in the assembly on June 2, 2024, securing a second consecutive term.
Meanwhile, Prem Singh Tamang incumbent Chief Minister of Sikkim and leader of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), clinched victory in the Rhenock Assembly seat. He triumphed over his closest rival Som Nath Poudyal, by commanding margin of over 7000 votes.
Tamang's impressive performance reflects wave of support for his party. The SKM poised to secure second consecutive term in power. This is indicated by latest trends emerging from the Sikkim Assembly elections.
The SKM's strong performance in the election is highlighted by their lead in the early results. They are currently winning in 16 seats and leading in another 15, potentially securing a significant majority in the 32-seat Assembly.
In contrast, the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is only leading in one constituency, marking a significant decline for a party that was once dominant in the state.
