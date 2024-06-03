Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Cracks Down: Expels 3 Leaders for Anti-Party Activities

GANGTOK: The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has removed three important members, including a former minister and a former advisor, from the party because they were accused of going against the party’s interests.

The party’s general secretary Pawan Gurung issued the expulsion orders on June 3, following instructions from SKM president Prem Singh Tamang Golay.

The expelled members are Karma Loday Bhutia, Durga Prasad Pradhan, and Avinash Yakha.