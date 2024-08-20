Sikkim: Landslide Topples NHPC’s Teesta Stage 5 Dam Power Station in Sikkim

GANGTOK: A massive landslide obliterated power station of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation's (NHPC) Teesta Stage 5 dam on Tuesday morning. This plunged parts of East Sikkim into disarray. Incident occurred in Balutar near Dipu Dara Singtam. A portion of hill adjacent to 510 MW power station came crashing down, leaving behind trail of debris and destruction.

Landslide took place early in morning. It followed weeks of warnings. Minor slides had been occurring frequently. This prompted authorities to declare hill potential threat. Recognizing danger officials wisely evacuated power station a few days prior. They ensured that no one was inside when major slide finally hit. As result, no casualties have been reported.

Dramatic footage of landslide captured by workers in vicinity, has flooded the social media. Videos show hillside crumbling and tumbling down onto power station in matter of seconds. This reduced it to nothing more than pile of rubble. Devastating sight has left many in shock. Once formidable structure now lies in ruins.

The Teesta Stage 5 dam had already been out of commission since last October. This followed catastrophic burst of Lhonak glacial lake which triggered major flash flood. Disaster had partially destroyed Teesta Dam at Chungthang Sikkim’s largest hydroelectric project. It wreaked havoc across region.

Recent landslide has only compounded challenges facing Sikkim. Alternative road connecting Singtam town to Mangan district, a vital route for Indian Army has also been disrupted by landslide. This road had become lifeline for vehicular movement. Primary route via Gangtok was rendered impassable due to landslides last month. Region's infrastructure continues to suffer. Many areas are increasingly isolated.

Adding to woes, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more heavy rainfall for Sikkim between August 20 and 23. This forecast follows monsoon season that has already brought incessant rains to much of Northeast India. This includes Assam Meghalaya, Nagaland Manipur, Mizoram Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh.

As Sikkim braces for more rainfall region's residents and authorities alike grapple with ongoing challenges of nature's fury. Destruction of Teesta Stage 5 power station serves as stark reminder of fragile balance between human infrastructure and untamed forces of natural world. This incident underscores urgency for reevaluating strategies. Ensuring safety is paramount. Resources must be allocated efficiently to mitigate future threats.