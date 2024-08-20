Tripura: Four Dead and Over 500 Sheltered Amidst Torrential Rain

AGARTALA: Tripura has been struck by catastrophic flooding due to relentless rainfall. Four people have died. Over 500 others seek refuge in emergency shelters. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported alarmingly high precipitation levels in region. South Tripura bears brunt of downpour. Towns of Bagafa and Belonia recorded staggering 375 mm of rain. Amarpur in Gomati District saw 307 mm. Agartala state capital, wasn't spared. It accumulated more than 150 mm resulting in substantial inundation across various localities.

Tragic loss of life has been attributed to landslides triggered by intense rain. Victims were reported from Amarpur in Gomati District, Santirbazar in South District and Mungiakami in Khowai District. Calamity has also damaged over 20 homes throughout state.

Dr. Sarat Das Disaster Management Project Officer, shared with media “Since last night heavy rain has severely affected many areas, causing water levels in key rivers like Gomati Muhuri and Haora to surge perilously. We have mobilized National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and local security forces for immediate rescue operations.”

Dr. Das further reported that more than 15 relief camps have been established. These camps are accommodating over 500 displaced residents. Agartala and other submerged areas grapple with dangerous overflow of rivers exacerbating crisis.

Chandrapur resident Rakesh Roshan recounted nightmare “The water levels began rising on evening of August 19 and escalated suddenly by midnight. By 4 am, we had to evacuate to nearby government school. Many people were caught unprepared. Young volunteers along with NDRF teams are working tirelessly in rescue efforts. We’ve seen arrival of boats for evacuations.”

Nayama Begum who fled with her six children to shelter, described her harrowing experience: “I woke up at around 2 AM to find water rising quickly. Our belongings are all submerged. We hurried to shelter. The elders are still at home hoping to join us soon. This is annual struggle for us.”

In response, Chief Minister Manik Saha has urged authorities to focus on public safety and minimize flooding’s impact. Through a Facebook post Saha instructed officials to prioritize relief efforts. He emphasized the need for effective management of crisis.