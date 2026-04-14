Sikkim Launches 275-km 'Call of the Himalaya' Trek Promoting Village Tourism and Slow Travel

Sikkim has introduced a new long-distance trekking route aimed at promoting slow travel, village tourism, and a more sustainable approach to exploring the Himalayas.
The route, named the "Call of the Himalaya," stretches approximately 275 kilometres across various parts of the state and has been designed as a community-based journey rather than a high-intensity commercial trek.
The trek passes through several scenic areas of Sikkim, including Okhrey, Barsey, Baniyang, Zuluk, Lingtam, Rongli, and Uttarey in West Sikkim.
Rather than rushing through high-altitude terrain, the route is planned to allow trekkers to stay in villages along the way, engaging with local communities and experiencing Himalayan life at a more measured pace.
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According to Lukendra Rasaily, chairman of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation, the trek has been deliberately designed to be moderate and accessible to a wider range of trekkers.
He described it as a traverse-style route running at village level, typically completed in about 17 days, with daily walking segments of around four to five hours. The altitude generally remains between 10,000 and 12,000 feet throughout the route.
The launch has also renewed discussion around waste management and the environmental pressures that increased footfall can bring to remote trekking regions in Sikkim.
Authorities have acknowledged these concerns as part of the broader conversation around making the initiative genuinely sustainable over the long term.