Sikkim Launches 275-km 'Call of the Himalaya' Trek Promoting Village Tourism and Slow Travel

Sikkim has introduced a new long-distance trekking route aimed at promoting slow travel, village tourism, and a more sustainable approach to exploring the Himalayas.

The route, named the "Call of the Himalaya," stretches approximately 275 kilometres across various parts of the state and has been designed as a community-based journey rather than a high-intensity commercial trek.

What the Route Covers

The trek passes through several scenic areas of Sikkim, including Okhrey, Barsey, Baniyang, Zuluk, Lingtam, Rongli, and Uttarey in West Sikkim.

Rather than rushing through high-altitude terrain, the route is planned to allow trekkers to stay in villages along the way, engaging with local communities and experiencing Himalayan life at a more measured pace.

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