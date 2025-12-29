Sikkim: SKM youth lead cleanliness drive on Dzongri–Goechala trek route

GANGTOK: A group of young volunteers affiliated with the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha carried out an extensive cleanliness drive along the Dzongri–Goechala trekking corridor inside the Khangchendzonga National Park, aiming to clear plastic waste and safeguard the ecological and spiritual integrity of the trail.

The Dzongri–Goechala route, one of Sikkim’s most frequented high-altitude treks, lay within the UNESCO World Heritage-listed national park and attracted trekkers from across the country and overseas. However, the rising influx of visitors had resulted in the accumulation of plastic bottles, food wrappers and other non-biodegradable waste along several stretches of the path.

The initiative was undertaken after SKM Youth President Lakpa Moktan trekked to Goechala and noticed widespread litter scattered across the alpine landscape. Disturbed by the condition of the trail, he called upon local youths to take immediate responsibility for restoring its natural state. Responding to the appeal, dozens of volunteers participated in the drive and collected large quantities of plastic waste from different points along the corridor. Officials said the recovered materials were segregated and transported for proper disposal in accordance with environmental norms.

The volume of waste collected highlighted growing concerns over irresponsible disposal practices even in protected and remote areas. While much of the national park remained relatively undisturbed, high-traffic trekking routes had begun to show visible signs of human neglect. (Agencies).

