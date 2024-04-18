Arunachal East Lok Sabha Constituency 2024: Know your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Arunachal East Constituency Last 5 Lok Sabha Vote Share: Arunachal East Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Arunachal East Lok Sabha Constituency in Arunachal Pradesh, one of the two parliamentary constituencies in the state, is gearing up for its electoral process this year.
The election day will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.
The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Arunachal East Constituency was 3,35,682.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Arunachal East Constituency
Six individuals are contesting for the Arunachal East constituency, comprising one nominee each from the BJP, INC, and ADP, in addition to three independent candidates.
List of candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Arunachal East Constituency
Tapir Gao: Tapir Gao, an Indian politician, is the president of the Arunachal Pradesh BJP. He served as a member of the 14th Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009, representing Arunachal East for the BJP. After defeats in 2009 and 2014, he was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019.
Bosiram Siram: Bosiram Siram, a politician from the Indian National Congress, was elected to the Legislative Assembly for the 38-Pasighat East (ST) constituency in 2009 and later became the Education Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. He focused on addressing electricity and water supply problems during his tenure and was re-elected once before being narrowly defeated by Kaling Moyong in the 2014 elections by a margin of 44 votes.
Arunachal East Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Arunachal East Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 19th of April, during the first phase of the 2024 elections.
Arunachal East Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Arunachal East Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Arunachal East Constituency Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Tapir Gao, representing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emerged victorious in the Arunachal East constituency with a total of 1,53,883 votes.
Lowangcha Wanglat, representing the Indian National Congress (INC) was the runner up with a total of 83,935 votes.
Here is a list of all the nominated candidates of Arunachal East Constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019-
Arunachal East Constituency Last 5 Lok Sabha Vote Share:
Winners and Runner Ups for Arunachal East Constituency Lok Sabha Election of 2019, 2014 and 2009
2019 - Tapir Gao emerged victorious for the BJP, with Lowangcha Wanglat from the INC as the runner-up.
2014 - Ninong Ering emerged victorious for the INC, with Tapir Gao from the BJP as the runner-up.
2009 – Ninong Ering emerged victorious for the INC, with Tapir Gao from the BJP as the runner-up.
Arunachal East Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Who is the current Member of Parliament of Arunachal East?
- Tapir Gao, elected in 2019 is the present Member of Parliament of Arunachal East. He represents the Bharatiya Janata Party.
What districts does the Arunachal East Constituency cover?
- The Arunachal East Constituency covers- Upper Siang, East Siang, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Anjaw, Changlang and Tirap districts.
How many Parliamentary constituencies are there in Arunachal Pradesh?
- Arunachal Pradesh has two Parliamentary constituencies- Arunachal West and Arunachal East.
