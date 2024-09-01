Sikkim: Man Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault On Minor Stepdaughter

GANGTOK: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was reportedly the victim of sexual assault and her stepfather has been suspected as the prime accused in this despicable act.

The Sikkim Police received a complaint in this regard on August 30 at the Soreng Police Station.

The 9-year-old minor girl is a resident of Sikkim's Soreng district. In a deeply disturbing revelation, the victim fell prey to sexual assault on multiple occasions.

The minor girl was taken to the Soreng Community Health Center (CHC) to help her deal with the traumatizing ordeal that she experienced.