Sikkim: Man Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault On Minor Stepdaughter

GANGTOK: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was reportedly the victim of sexual assault and her stepfather has been suspected as the prime accused in this despicable act.
The Sikkim Police received a complaint in this regard on August 30 at the Soreng Police Station.
The 9-year-old minor girl is a resident of Sikkim's Soreng district. In a deeply disturbing revelation, the victim fell prey to sexual assault on multiple occasions.
The minor girl was taken to the Soreng Community Health Center (CHC) to help her deal with the traumatizing ordeal that she experienced.
Prompt action was initiated after the cops were apprised about this heinous crime as an FIR (No. 21/2024) was lodged under Section 4/6 of the POCSO Act 2012.
The accused stepfather has been apprehended by the officials who have sent him into police custody.
The case is currently under investigation and further details are awaited.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, a special POCSO court in Nagaon sentenced three years of rigorous imprisonment to two accused persons in two separate cases of sexual assault on minors.
According to Swaraj Saikia, the government prosecutor, one Lakhinandan Hazarika (26), a resident of Dighalidari village under Raha Police Station in Nagaon district, attempted to sexually assault a 16-year-old girl at night in 2018 when she went to attend a local Bihu function.
In another case, one Tuleswar Basumatary, a resident of Barpukhuri - Majgaon under Kachua Police Station, raped his 11-year-old daughter. The incident came to light on April 2, 2019, although the child was raped every night for three months. Eventually, the child informed her mother about the incident, and a case was filed based on her mother’s complaint.
