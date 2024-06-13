Sikkim: MN Sherpa Makes History as First Sherpa Speaker of the Legislative Assembly

IMPHAL: The Denzong Sherpa Association congratulated M. N. Sherpa on becoming the first Speaker of the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly from the Sherpa community.
They also thanked Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for his strong support and leadership, which helped make this achievement possible and promoted inclusion and empowerment for leaders from various communities.
The Association also congratulates Prem Singh Tamang on being re-elected as Chief Minister of Sikkim for a second term. His ongoing leadership is expected to bring more development and prosperity to the state.
They also thank the members of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly for electing M. N. Sherpa. This decision shows their dedication to representation, inclusivity, and strengthening democratic values in Sikkim.
This historic event is a great source of pride and inspiration for the entire Sherpa community. It represents progress, unity, and sets a path for future generations.
The community is excited about the positive changes M. N. Sherpa's leadership will bring in his new role. They trust him to uphold the highest standards of justice and governance.
Meanwhile, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang held first cabinet meeting at state secretariat after his recent swearing-in ceremony. The session began with poignant two-minute silence to honor victims of landslide that devastated Majhua village in Yangang. Namchi District.
During the meeting the cabinet resolved to provide ex-gratia payments to victims’ families in line with State Disaster Response Fund norms. Additionally The government announced construction of new homes for each affected family.
This under the Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana scheme. Reflecting the administration’s commitment to immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation.
The cabinet praised swift and coordinated response from various government departments. As well as local administrations. NGOs and individuals. Who played vital roles in the recovery, evacuation and relief operations.
ALSO WATCH: