Sikkim: MN Sherpa Makes History as First Sherpa Speaker of the Legislative Assembly

IMPHAL: The Denzong Sherpa Association congratulated M. N. Sherpa on becoming the first Speaker of the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly from the Sherpa community.

They also thanked Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for his strong support and leadership, which helped make this achievement possible and promoted inclusion and empowerment for leaders from various communities.

The Association also congratulates Prem Singh Tamang on being re-elected as Chief Minister of Sikkim for a second term. His ongoing leadership is expected to bring more development and prosperity to the state.