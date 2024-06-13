Sikkim: Rain-Induced Landslides in Mangan Result in 1 Death, 5 Missing

IMPHAL: Following continuous heavy rain, Mangan district in Sikkim has experienced severe landslides, resulting in at least one death and five missing people.

The landslides have caused widespread damage, blocking roads, flooding or destroying houses, and knocking down electricity poles.

One person's body was found in the Pakshep area of Mangan district in Sikkim. Three people are missing from Ambithang near Rangrang, and two others are missing from Pakshep.