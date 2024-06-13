Sikkim: Rain-Induced Landslides in Mangan Result in 1 Death, 5 Missing

IMPHAL: Following continuous heavy rain, Mangan district in Sikkim has experienced severe landslides, resulting in at least one death and five missing people.
The landslides have caused widespread damage, blocking roads, flooding or destroying houses, and knocking down electricity poles.
One person's body was found in the Pakshep area of Mangan district in Sikkim. Three people are missing from Ambithang near Rangrang, and two others are missing from Pakshep.
Several houses were damaged, including three in Geythang, and more homes and roads were affected in Nampathang near Pentok.
The Bringbong police outpost had to be moved because of landslide threats, and the foundation of a bridge at Sankalan was damaged. Mobile network services in North Sikkim have also been disrupted.
In response, the district administration has asked the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to send a team with supplies to Mangan. Efforts to clear the debris are ongoing, with an earthmover being used near Mangshila Degree College to help clear the roads.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, who is currently in Arunachal Pradesh for BJP leader Pema Khandu’s swearing-in ceremony, has been in touch with district officials, police, and other department heads to make sure the response is well-coordinated.
Sikkim CM PS Tamang-Golay said that they are working to provide all possible support to the victims and affected families. This includes recovery assistance, temporary housing, and basic necessities.
He added that the state government stands firmly with the victims of this unfortunate incident, pledging the utmost support to the bereaved families and all those affected and displaced by the landslides.
Earlier, the flash floods had blocked National Highway 10 at Shantinagar. The continuous rain also caused a lot of damage to roads and vehicles in the area.
The Singtam to 32 number NH-10 road is blocked at Shantinagar because of heavy rain and debris. Machines are being used, and work is going full speed to clear the debris and reopen the road to traffic.
