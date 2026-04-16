Arunachal CM congratulates winners of National Ski Mountaineering Championship in Tawang

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Thursday congratulated the winners of the Open National Ski Mountaineering Championship 2026 held at Penga Teng Tso in Tawang.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Khandu lauded their performance in challenging high-altitude conditions.
“Heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the Open National Ski Mountaineering Championship 2026 held at the breathtaking slopes of Penga Teng Tso, Tawang,” Khandu wrote.
In the men’s category, Anirudh Berwal clinched the top position, followed by Hilal Ahmed Reshi and Zahir Abass. In the women’s category, Natasha Mahar secured first place, while Tsering Ladol and Bilkis Hamid finished as runners-up.
“Special appreciation to all winners across the snowboarding and skiing categories. Your grit, endurance, and skill in such challenging high-altitude conditions are truly inspiring,” the chief minister added.
Khandu further noted that the championship not only celebrated sporting excellence but also highlighted Tawang’s potential as a premier destination for winter sports and adventure tourism.
“This championship not only celebrates sporting excellence but also showcases the immense potential of Tawang as a premier destination for winter sports and adventure,” he stated.