Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba seeks early restoration of Pakyong Airport slope

GANGTOK: Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba has urged the Union government to expedite the permanent restoration of the slope failure beneath the runway at Pakyong Airport, warning that further delays could increase safety risks, raise project costs and prolong the closure of the state's only airport.

During a meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi, Subba submitted a detailed representation seeking urgent intervention to accelerate the stabilisation and rehabilitation of the affected slope. According to a statement issued by the MP's office, Subba informed the minister that the slope failure had also disrupted traffic on National Highway 717A, causing continued inconvenience to commuters and residents of Pakyong. He said a comprehensive engineering solution was essential for restoring flight operations and ensuring the long-term stability of the surrounding terrain.

The MP expressed concern over delays in preliminary studies for permanent slope stabilisation, stating that the process had remained pending despite two monsoon seasons. He warned that prolonged exposure to rain and erosion would further weaken the terrain, making future restoration more difficult and expensive.

Subba urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to complete geological surveys, field investigations, technical planning and statutory clearances before the end of the current monsoon so that construction work could begin without delay during the next working season.

Highlighting the wider impact of the airport's closure, he said the suspension of flight services had adversely affected tourism, trade, emergency medical access and economic activities across the landlocked Himalayan state. He noted that Pakyong Airport serves as Sikkim's only operational air gateway and plays a crucial role in connectivity for residents, visitors, businesses and emergency services.

The statement added that Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu assured the MP that the ministry would examine the matter on priority and take necessary steps to expedite the restoration of the airport. (Agencies)

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