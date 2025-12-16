Sikkim opens Doklam and Cho La to tourists under regulated conditions

GANGTOK: In a historic move aimed at promoting battlefield tourism and fostering development in border regions, Sikkim on Monday opened two of its most sensitive and historically significant border areas, Doklam and Cho La, to tourists under regulated conditions. The announcement marks a key step in the state's initiative to connect citizens with India's border history while enhancing livelihoods in remote villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said the opening of Doklam and Cho La reflects a broader national vision for border development.

Expressing gratitude to the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he emphasized that the progress witnessed today is the result of a focused and coordinated effort between the Indian Army, the State Government, and central authorities. (IANS)

