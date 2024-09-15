Sikkim Plans To Construct Parking Facility With 1000 Vehicle Capacity At Nathu La

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said that the state government is set to construct a parking facility with capacity for 1,000 tourist vehicle at Nathu La at the India-China border.
CM Tamang informed that the picturesque Ganesh Tok situated on the outskirts of Gangtok will be transformed into a tourist attraction with various amenities such as restaurants and banquet halls, among others.
"We propose to construct a parking facility at Nathula to accommodate 1,000 vehicles to boost tourism," Tamang wrote on social media.
A high-level meeting was convened at the chief minister's official residence at Mintokgang and it was attended by Chief Secretary V.B Pathak, ACS (Home Department) R.Telang and HODs & officials of Tourism Department, Building & Housing Department, Social Welfare Department, Rural Development Department, and Land Revenue Department at Mintokgang.
This visionary project intends to boost tourism at Nathula and build a state-of-the-art parking facility to accommodate 1000 vehicles and other facilities.
Moreover, Ganesh Tok will be converted into a global tourist destination with spectacular viewpoints, local vendor spaces, dining options, a restaurant, and a banquet hall.
Separate areas will also be allocated for conducting events. The centre will showcase Sikkim's unique artwork and culture, with a design that reflects the region's topography and ecology, aiming to attract international visitors.
This new convention centre in Namli will boast of guest houses for VVIPs VIPs and other guests, modern conference rooms, auditoriums, restaurants, sports complex and a wedding hall. It will be designed to host official and cultural events and provide an impetus to local tourism.
Meanwhile, a 500-bedded hostel will provide safe and affordable accommodation for working women in Gangtok, including secure housing, common areas.
