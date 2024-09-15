Sikkim Plans To Construct Parking Facility With 1000 Vehicle Capacity At Nathu La

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said that the state government is set to construct a parking facility with capacity for 1,000 tourist vehicle at Nathu La at the India-China border.

CM Tamang informed that the picturesque Ganesh Tok situated on the outskirts of Gangtok will be transformed into a tourist attraction with various amenities such as restaurants and banquet halls, among others.

"We propose to construct a parking facility at Nathula to accommodate 1,000 vehicles to boost tourism," Tamang wrote on social media.