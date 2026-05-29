Sikkim Police Awarded Prestigious ‘President of India’s Police Colour’

GANGTOK: President Droupadi Murmu presented the 'President of India's Police Colour' to the Sikkim Police in Gangtok on Thursday.

The recognition awarded to Sikkim Police is a result of its substantial role in upholding peace and harmony within the state, characterised by their professional behaviour and the amicable attitude of police officers towards the public, which has garnered both affection and respect from the citizens.

President Murmu congratulated all officers and police personnel associated with the Sikkim Police in the past and present for this honour and said she was happy to note that the force, since its establishment in 1897, has worked to ensure peace, security, and justice in Sikkim.

The President said that India's policing system has the imprint of a prolonged period of colonial rule. And, during the era of colonial subjugation, their primary objective was not to serve the public but to control them and strictly enforce the dictates of the ruling regime. She also emphasised that this colonial mindset had taken root within the police system, and because of this, the attitude within the police was one of ruling over the public, rather than cooperating.

Speaking further, she welcomed the changing mindset in the policing system and stressed that it was essential to completely shed this colonial outlook to empower the citizens of the nation.

"Only then will the citizens be able to contribute wholeheartedly to the achievement of the goal of Viksit Bharat," she stated.

The President also underlined that transparency and accountability are absolutely indispensable within the policing system and stated that the police apparatus must be made more citizen-friendly so that ordinary people can register their grievances without fear.

"Priority must also be accorded to adopting a sensitive approach towards women, children, and vulnerable sections of society," she remarked.

Further offering advice to police personnel, she said they must evolve as "partners and guides" for citizens, and only then will trust between the public and the police be strengthened.

She emphasised that the objective of the policing system should not be confined merely to apprehending criminals, but should extend to building a secure and socially conscious society. (IANS)

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