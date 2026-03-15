Sikkim: Police urge calm amid LPG shortage rumours, warn of action against hoarding

GANGTOK: Amid panic buying of LPG cylinders in Gangtok, the state capital of Sikkim, in the backdrop of the war situation in West Asia, Gangtok District Superintendent of Police Mahendra Subba on Saturday appealed to residents not to pay heed to rumours about a possible shortage of LPG cylinders in the district, assuring that supply remains stable and is being closely monitored.

Speaking to reporters here, Subba said reports of panic buying triggered by rumours have been circulating among sections of the public. However, he clarified that there is no cause for concern as the government and the police department are jointly keeping a close watch on the availability and distribution of LPG cylinders across the district.

The senior police official stated that authorities have already taken necessary steps to ensure that the supply chain of LPG cylinders remains uninterrupted.

The Superintendent of Police urged citizens not to resort to panic buying and advised them to rely only on verified information from official sources.

At the same time, the police issued a strict warning against hoarding, black marketing or illegal diversion of LPG cylinders.

Subba said that anyone found involved in such activities would face strict legal action under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

He also requested residents to promptly inform the nearest police station if they come across any instance of illegal storage, hoarding or black marketing of LPG cylinders.

According to Subba, the Gangtok District Police are in constant coordination with LPG distribution agencies and are monitoring the situation on a regular basis.

Officials from refill centres have informed the authorities that the supply of LPG cylinders continues without disruption.

Subba added that if any shortage arises, the administration will immediately take steps to address the situation.

Meanwhile, police teams have been deployed in different parts of the district to check for possible hoarding of LPG cylinders.

Personnel from Sadar Police Station have also been assigned to assist in monitoring activities.

Subba said inspections have been conducted at several locations so far, but no evidence of illegal hoarding or diversion of LPG cylinders has been found. (IANS)

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