Sikkim: Police Conducts Flag March in Gyalshing Ahead of Assembly Polls

GANGTOK: To maintain law and order in the district ahead of the General Elections, 2024, Gyalshing district police conducted a flag march along the district town and adjoining areas of Yalshing Bernyak and Yangthang Assembly Constituencies.
The flag march, aimed at improving security, saw the participation of key officials including M Bharani Kumaar, District Collector-Cum-District Election Officer, J Jaypandian, Superintendent of Police, Khemraj Bhattarai, Additional District Collector-cum-Nodal Officer Law and Order, and Roshan Gurung, SHO Gyalshing, along with other police personnel.
Starting from Gyalshing Police Station, the march covered important areas such as Gyalshing Town, New Market Gyalshing, Pandey Colony, Kyongsa, Guruthang, Langang, and Tikjek.
A group of 50 CAPF personnel from Deputy Commandant 36 Bn SSB also participated in the march, aiding in preventive measures to uphold law and order in the district.
This flag march initiative is a key component of a holistic strategy aimed at addressing any potential law and order challenges in the run-up to the General Elections 2024.
Similar marches by the CAPF will be carried out across all sub-divisions in the district, in line with assessments of the law and order situation and the sensitivity of the areas.
Meanwhile, Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya in a significant milestone has recently inaugurated the newly shifted Sicheygaon Sub Post Office that is situated at STNM Hospital, Sochyagang. This program highlighted the vital role of the postal service in the socio-economic structure of India, with a focus on modernization and community resilience.
L P Acharya highlighted the development of India’s postal network and also emphasized its vital role in promoting connectivity, social cohesion and economic development, especially in rural areas. He duely praised the incorporation of the postal service into the digital realm, facilitating e-commerce transactions and government services.
The Governor also lauded initiatives like ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’ and ‘Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana’ to empower marginalized communities and promote financial inclusion.
