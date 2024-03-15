Sikkim: Police Conducts Flag March in Gyalshing Ahead of Assembly Polls

GANGTOK: To maintain law and order in the district ahead of the General Elections, 2024, Gyalshing district police conducted a flag march along the district town and adjoining areas of Yalshing Bernyak and Yangthang Assembly Constituencies.

The flag march, aimed at improving security, saw the participation of key officials including M Bharani Kumaar, District Collector-Cum-District Election Officer, J Jaypandian, Superintendent of Police, Khemraj Bhattarai, Additional District Collector-cum-Nodal Officer Law and Order, and Roshan Gurung, SHO Gyalshing, along with other police personnel.

Starting from Gyalshing Police Station, the march covered important areas such as Gyalshing Town, New Market Gyalshing, Pandey Colony, Kyongsa, Guruthang, Langang, and Tikjek.