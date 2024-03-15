New Delhi: Two Newly Appointed Election Commissioner Takes Charge

NEW DELHI: A day after being selected by a panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, retired IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assumed their roles as Election Commissioners on Friday morning.

A committee comprising the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Andhir Ranjan Chowdhury, convened on Thursday to select two candidates for the cacant Election Commissioner posts.

Bu the end of the day, President Droupadi Murmu appointed the two individuals, issuing a notification under the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Act, 2023.