Sikkim: Political Friction Escalates as Sikkim CM Accuses Bhaichung Bhutia of Fake Voter List Creation

GANGTOK: In Sikkim's latest political scene, a fuss has been created by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. He's accused former footballer and now politician Bhaichung Bhutia of setting up a phony unregistered voter list. Tamang firmly refuted any state involvement in such false claims and emphasized that only legitimate residents aged 18 and above hold voting rights.
Tamang didn't hold back in attacking Bhutia's political record, bringing into question the feasibility of his political aims. Tamang spotlighted his opponent's series of election losses, ranging from the 2019 national elections to a recent bye-election in Gangtok. These losses seed doubts about Bhutia's political dependability.
Regardless of their political differences, Tamang commended Bhutia's contributions to the region's sports facilities, making a point to mention the completion of the 'Bhaichung Stadium.' The latter, a project left incomplete by the former governance, wasn't overlooked. However, Tamang showed his disapproval for Bhutia's resistance to programs such as the Sikkim Premier League, targeted at fostering region's young footballers.
Tamang took notice of Bhutia's previous negative remarks aimed at the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and its leader, Pawan Chamling. Doing so, Tamang implied the absence of a firm political ideology in Bhutia's political quests. He questioned Bhutia's political authenticity and emphasized the need for reliability in public welfare efforts.
Shifting the conversation to administrative matters, Tamang detailed his plans to generate 20,000 jobs under the 'One Family, One Job' initiative. Highlighting job creation and economic growth's significance, he promised to recognize and regulate empty roles in government departments. A formal notice providing details of these plans is anticipated by February's conclusion.
The upcoming elections were brought up and Tamang asserted that the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) was good to go. He spoke of the party's strong arrangements, expressing that the SKM could meet any challenge, even sudden ones.
The politics in Sikkim are filled with claims and rebuttals making it a charged atmosphere. It's time for a possible standout election season. A rivalry sparked between Tamang and Bhutia adds fuel to the fire, promising a tough, attention-grabbing, fierce faceoff.
