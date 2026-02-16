Sikkim records severe rainfall deficit across all districts: IMD

Gangtok: Sikkim has recorded an alarming rainfall deficit across all its six districts between January 1 and February 15 this year, with three districts reporting no rainfall at all, according to data released by the Meteorological Centre, Gangtok, under the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The district-wise average cumulative rainfall departure from normal, expressed as a percentage, indicates extremely low precipitation levels across the Himalayan state during the first six weeks of 2026.

Mangan district recorded a 95 per cent rainfall deficit, while Soreng reported a 98 per cent rainfall departure. Pakyong fared marginally better than other districts but still recorded a significant 75 per cent deficit.

Notably, the Gangtok, Namchi, and Gyalshing districts recorded a -100 per cent rainfall departure, indicating no rainfall in these districts during the period under review.

According to the IMD classification, districts recording rainfall departure between -99 per cent and -60 per cent fall under the “Large Deficient” category, while those with -100 per cent are classified under the “No Rain” category. Most districts in Sikkim currently fall into the “Large Deficient” category, with three districts experiencing no rainfall.

An official at the Meteorological Centre, Gangtok, said, “The cumulative rainfall departure across Sikkim from January 1 to February 15 shows a significant negative trend. Several districts have recorded either extremely deficient rainfall or no rainfall at all during this period.”

The prolonged dry conditions in the early months of the year are a concern for farmers and local authorities, as winter and pre-monsoon precipitation are crucial for replenishing water sources and maintaining soil moisture.

Authorities are expected to closely monitor the evolving weather situation in the coming weeks, with officials monitoring any western disturbances or weather systems that could bring relief to the region.

Meanwhile, in January, the tranquil, snow-laden landscapes of North Sikkim turned perilous last week when a group of 29 tourists found themselves stranded amid extreme weather conditions. What began as a breathtaking journey through the high-altitude stretch between Shivmandir and Zero Point rapidly escalated into a life-threatening ordeal as nature unleashed its fury.

On the intervening night of January 27-28, severe weather gripped the region. Gale-force winds and relentless snowfall engulfed the narrow mountain roads, rendering civilian vehicles immobile. Several vehicles were buried under heavy snow, while others suffered mechanical failures due to sub-zero temperatures.

The stranded group included young children and senior citizens, which compounded the severity of the situation. As temperatures plunged well below freezing, the thin mountain air led to dangerously low oxygen levels, causing multiple tourists to experience acute mountain sickness and respiratory distress. (ANI)

