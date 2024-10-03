Sikkim Reduces Tax Rates In Vehicles By Up To 20 Per Cent After Facing Backlash

GANGTOK: The Sikkim government has decided to reduce the motor vehicle tax rates across various categories.
This comes in response to a backlash by the public and transport-related stakeholders against the previous hike in tax rates.
The objections raised against rising taxes compelled the government to review its decision and ultimately cut down the tax rates by 10-20 per cent in some categories.
The revised rates are expected to provide much-needed financial respite to vehicle owners, both private and commercial, throughout the state.
The Motor Vehicle Division under the Transport Department of the Sikkim government released the new notification which aims to make vehicle ownership more affordable.
It applies to motorcycles, motor cars, omnibuses, and goods transport vehicles. The reduction in tax rates is authorized under the Sikkim Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1982 and it came into effect from October 1, 2024.
ALSO READ: Red Alert for Sikkim: Heavy Rainfall & Snowfall Expected, Public Advised to Avoid Travel
ALSO WATCH: