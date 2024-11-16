Sikkim: School Teacher Found Dead In Rented Room In Gangtok

GANGTOK: In a shocking incident, a female school teacher was found dead in her rented room in Gangtok, Sikkim, on November 15.
The deceased has been identified as Sweta Rana Manger, originally from Gyalshing, West Sikkim, residing in Gangtok, and works as a teacher at Makha Senior Secondary School. As per available information, she was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room.
No suicide note has been discovered in her room. Henceforth, until a postmortem is conducted, the cause of the death is being treated as suspicious.
The police are currently working to investigate the circumstances leading to her death.
In another similar incident, a 50-year-old school teacher was found dead at Sardong in West Sikkim district with injury marks earlier in June. The deceased was identified as Gajurman Gurung, a teacher at Sardong Government Secondary School.
Following the filing of a case in connection with Gurung's death, police arrested two women on murder charges.
According to police, Gurung and the two women were returning home in an intoxicated state when a brawl started. The two women assaulted Gurung with stones and immediately died on the spot.
