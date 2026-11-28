GANGTOK: The Sikkim State Allied & Healthcare Council has set December 31 as the deadline for educational institutions to submit mandatory compliance documents for establishing allied and healthcare institutions, introducing new courses and processing admissions for the 2027-28 academic session.

In a notice issued on Friday, the council directed universities, deemed universities, affiliated colleges and existing or proposed institutions to comply with the latest guidelines issued by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) under the Union Health Ministry.

The guidelines, notified on November 9, made adherence to the prescribed curriculum and submission of an Essentiality Certificate mandatory. Institutions must also ensure adequate infrastructure, equipped laboratories, qualified faculty and sufficient human resources, besides arranging clinical training facilities through agreements with associated hospitals. (Agencies)

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