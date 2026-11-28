AIZAWL: Mizoram Students' Union (MSU) president Laldinsanga was hospitalised on the fourth day of his indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairperson R Lalramnghaka, while two more union leaders joined the protest.

Laldinsanga was taken to the emergency department of Ebenezer Hospital at around 8.40 pm on November 26 after developing health complications. However, he refused to withdraw his hunger strike. Following his hospitalisation, MSU general secretary Lalrampanmawia and secretary in-charge of Games and Sports Johan Lalremruata joined the protest outside the MPSC office.

The MSU accused the commission of repeated errors, delays and administrative lapses in recruitment matters, claiming that it had issued more than 24 corrigenda since Lalramnghaka assumed office in May 2024. It alleged that these lapses had eroded the confidence of job aspirants.

The organisation announced plans to picket outside the MPSC office on Friday and threatened a major rally in Aizawl on November 30 if the chairperson did not resign.

Meanwhile, Lalramnghaka expressed willingness to step down, saying he would do so "if God commands him". An MSU delegation also met Governor Vijay Kumar Singh, who assured them that he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister Lalduhoma and meet the MPSC chairperson if necessary. (Agencies)

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