SIKKIM: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Gole targeted former Indian football captain and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader Bhaichung Bhutia at an election campaign rally in the state. Tamang made a direct reference to Bhutia's transition into politics, suggesting that the sports mogul should focus on his footballing legacy rather than pursuing electoral ambitions, and recounted Bhutia's failure to make it to the polls profile



Tamang acknowledged Bhutia’s impressive contribution to football and highlighted Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and it's determination to field young candidates He specifically identified Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia as SKM’s candidate in Barphung (BL) constituency, and challenged Bhaichung Bhutia.



In his speech, Tamang pointed out Bhaichung Bhutia and his role in nurturing Sikkim's footballing talent and criticized him for allegedly focusing on producing 'Dalle Khursani' round red peppers instead of nurturing youngsters and girls’ development in the sport.



The Chief Minister also criticized in the matter of the SDF for its alleged failure in governance and compared it to what SKM has achieved since coming to power in 2019. Notably, Tamang highlighted the construction of the new stadium as it is one of the achievements of SKM



Inspite of facing criticism from Bhutia and the party, Tamang reaffirmed his party's commitment to nurture emerging leaders within Sikkim, and urged younger party members to remain focused on the party's cause on various types.

Tamang's comments highlighted the growing political tensions in Sikkim as it gears up for crucial elections. As a prominent figure in Indian sports fraternity, Bhaichung Bhutia has been actively involved in politics since his retirement from football and has time and again faced strong opposition from rival parties like SKM. The upcoming elections are poised to be highly contested in the entire state of Sikkim with the SKM and SDF seeking electoral dominance in the place.