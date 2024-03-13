Sikkim: Sikkim CM Facilitates Medical Flight for Critically Ill Patient from Bagdogra to Delhi

SIKKIM: Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang In a remarkable display of compassion and dedication to the welfare of the people, once again provided vital assistance to a critically ill patients. Dorjee Bhutia's wife Dipika Rai who is a resident of Sangbong in AsangathangGPU in South Sikkim, was battling chronic liver and liver ailments at STNM Hospital in Gangtok last month It is to be mentioned that amidst the prevailing challenges in his medical condition, the timely intervention of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has given the Rai family a glimmer of hope.

Realizing the urgency of the situation, Honerable Chief Minister of Sikkim Tamang without further delay had arranged for a medical charter flight from Bagadogra to Delhi. This act readily showed empathy and responsiveness by the Chief Minister and as a matter of fact the live of the patient was saved as the patient was rushed to advanced hospitals. In the present scenario.

Mrs. Dipika Rai who was airlifted from Bagdogra via Air Ambulance along with her family, has expressed their deep gratitude to the Chief Minister for his unwavering support and care. This helped to control the situation on time and saved the life of the individual. Besides, the Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang has pledged continued support and necessary medical assistance for further treatment at BLK Max Hospital in Delhi.

This humanitarian gesture is not an isolated incident but it is also a live example and a successful testament to the Chief Minister Tamang's strong commitment to serving the people of Sikkim, especially those in dire medical need. Therefore it is to be appreciated that Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s continuous efforts to provide medical assistance to patients in Sikkim in dire circumstances underscore his unwavering commitment to public welfare and access to healthcare.

