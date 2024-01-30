Sikkim: Sikkim Mountaineer Manita Pradhan Triumphs Over Mt Aconcagua in Historic Ascent

SIKKIM: In a historic feat, Sikkim's seasoned mountaineer, Manita Pradhan, reached the summit of Mount Aconcagua in the Andes range, standing tall at 6,962 meters (22,837 feet), on January 29 at 11:50 am. This remarkable feat adds another feather to Pradhan's illustrious cap, following her successful conquests of Mount Everest (2021), Mount Elbrus (2022), and Mount Kilimanjaro (2022).

Faced with unpredictable weather challenges and the rigorous physical demands of climbing, Pradhan’s indomitable spirit and meticulous preparation spurred him on to success His mountaineering journey began in his early twenties and became a major inspiration for aspiring climbers in India and beyond over the years.

Located near the border between Argentina and Chile, Aconcagua not only claims to be the highest mountain in South America, but also the highest outside Asia, although it is not technically difficult to climb formidable obstacles such as extreme cold, altitude and isolation occur. Preparation is paramount, with an emphasis on warm and light gear, as well as experience with crampons and ice axes.

While not a technical climb, Aconcagua requires flexibility on the part of its climbers, with long days at high altitudes and vertical climbs up to 10,000 feet Aconcagua climbing is more difficult than Kilimanjaro and presents significant challenges, especially at high camps above 18,000 feet.