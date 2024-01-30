New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on His Death Anniversary

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the Father of the Nation on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. In a heartfelt message, the iconic leader not only paid tribute to all those who sacrifice their lives for the nation as well, acknowledging their immense impact on the nation’s collective spirit.

"I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfill their vision for our nation," Prime Minister Modi shared on a social media platform, encapsulating the profound impact of Gandhi's legacy on the nation.

An interesting example of Modi’s personal connection with Mahatma Gandhi has been revealed by ‘@modiarchive’, which is famous for sharing anecdotes and developments about the Prime Minister’s life. The hand revealed pages of Modi’s personal diary, revealing that he not only read many of Gandhi’s books, but also took time to transcribe quotes from the revered leader.

"We bring you pages from @narendramodi's personal diary, which shows that he not only read a lot of Mahatma Gandhi, but also wrote down Gandhi's quotes in his own diary as something of a service." the motivating value for him. These notes continue to guide his interactions." " We did later," '@modiarchive' shed light on the depth of the link between Modi and Mahatma Gandhi's teachings.

Entries from Modi’s diary revealed his commitment to understanding and internalizing the values ​​espoused by Gandhi, suggesting that they continue to be a source of inspiration for the prime minister. This book highlights the lasting impact of Mahatma Gandhi’s principles on contemporary leadership, as well as their importance in shaping the course of the nation.

As the nation remembers the fateful day of Nathuram Godse’s assassination of Gandhi on January 30, 1948, Prime Minister Modi’s tribute is a poignant reminder of the carrying capacity of Gandhi’s vision of a united and harmonious India around. The personal connections revealed through the pages of Modi’s diary add a unique dimension to the memories, highlighting Gandhi’s timeless teachings in guiding modern leadership.