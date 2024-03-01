SIKKIM: SKM Workers Attack Senior SDF Leaders

GANGTOK: In a brutal incident, senior leader of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) KN Rai and spokesperson Dr Shiva Kumar Timshina were allegedly attacked by the party members of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) at Mazi Gaon in Melli.
The incident occurred at around 2:30 pm on Friday and has raised concerns about the state’s rule of law. The police have been alerted immediately after the incident.
Meanwhile, the opposition SDF has urged the Election Commission to enforce central rule ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
The SDF leader and former chief minister Pawan Chamling submitted a memorandum to the chief election commission on Monday claiming that the SKM members, allegedly supported by the state government, were assaulting the SDF workers.
He also appealed to the poll panel to directly instruct the state administrative to take decisive action to uphold the rule of law.
Chamling stated that SDF workers were being prevented from engaging with the voters before the elections, creating an unfair playing field. The SDF also demanded the enforcement of central forces to guarantee transparent and impartial election campaigning.
Highlighting the critical situation, Chamling emphasized the need to appoint “senior observers” to verify the claims made by the party.
Earlier in December 2023, the SKM launched a violent attack on SDF workers participating in the ‘Sikkim Bachao Abhiyan’, as alleged by SDF.
At least six of the workers were seriously injured and were admitted to the Namchi district hospital for medical assistance.
In Sikkim’s latest political scene, a fuss has been created by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. He's accused former footballer and now politician Bhaichung Bhutia of setting up a phony unregistered voter list.
Tamang firmly refuted any state involvement in such false claims and emphasized that only legitimate residents aged 18 and above hold voting rights.
