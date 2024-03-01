SIKKIM: SKM Workers Attack Senior SDF Leaders

GANGTOK: In a brutal incident, senior leader of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) KN Rai and spokesperson Dr Shiva Kumar Timshina were allegedly attacked by the party members of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) at Mazi Gaon in Melli.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 pm on Friday and has raised concerns about the state’s rule of law. The police have been alerted immediately after the incident.

Meanwhile, the opposition SDF has urged the Election Commission to enforce central rule ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.