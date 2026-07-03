Sikkim tattoo artist caught with Tramadol tablets at Palakkad railway station

PALAKKAD: A tattoo artist from Sikkim was arrested at Palakkad Junction Railway Station for allegedly possessing prescription painkiller Tramadol tablets without valid authorisation during a joint inspection conducted by the Excise Department and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sashi Hang Subba, a resident of Lingchom, TikJyo, in Sikkim.

According to officials, Subba, a tattoo artist, was travelling to Kochi to visit a spa where his brother works when he was intercepted during the inspection. During questioning, he told officials that the Tramadol tablets were meant to help reduce pain for people getting tattoos.

He also informed the authorities that he had purchased the tablets in Bengaluru.

Officials, however, said that tramadol is a prescription-only medication, and possessing it without a valid doctor's prescription is illegal under the provisions governing psychotropic substances. The drug, while commonly prescribed for the management of moderate to severe pain, is also known to be misused because of its narcotic-like effects.

Following the seizure of the tablets, the Excise Department initiated further legal proceedings against the accused. Authorities are also investigating the source of the medication and whether there are any wider links to the unauthorised distribution of prescription drugs. (ANI)

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