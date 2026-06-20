Meth Tablets Worth Rs 3 Crore, Heroin Worth Rs 4.75 Crore Seized in Twin Anti-Drug Operations in Mizoram

AIZAWL: The smuggling of narcotics from Myanmar into India continues to pose a major challenge along the border, with security personnel seizing highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at around Rs 3 crore and arresting two drug peddlers in Mizoram, officials said.

A Defence spokesman said on Thursday that acting on specific inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies regarding the likely movement of narcotics in the areas between Tlangsam and Zotlang in eastern Mizoram's Champhai district, a joint operation was launched by security agencies. During the operation, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police detected the suspicious movement of two individuals carrying contraband items in the border area.

A prompt and thorough search led to the recovery of 950 grams of methamphetamine tablets, a highly addictive psychotropic substance, with an estimated international market value of around Rs 3 crore.

The recovered narcotics, along with the two apprehended individuals, were subsequently handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings.

The seizure once again highlights the persistent challenge posed by cross-border drug trafficking networks operating along the India-Myanmar frontier and underscores the Assam Rifles' continued efforts to curb the smuggling of narcotics and ensure the safety and security of border populations in Mizoram, the official statement said.

In a separate incident, security personnel arrested three females and recovered heroin worth Rs 4.75 crore from their possession in Mizoram, officials said on Friday.

A defence spokesman said that based on credible intelligence inputs regarding the transhipment of narcotics in the Keifang area of northern Mizoram's Saitual district, troops of the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Mizoram Police, established a joint checkpost at Keifang.

During the meticulously planned operation, the joint team apprehended three women and recovered 634 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 4.755 crore in the illegal market.

The recovered narcotics and the three arrested women were subsequently handed over to the Mizoram Police in Saitual district for further investigation and legal proceedings. (IANS)

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