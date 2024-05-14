Sikkim to Implement AI-Powered Traffic Management System for Improved Road Safety

GANGTOK: The Transport Department of Sikkim is introducing a new Traffic Management System that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to modernize traffic management and improve road safety.
Starting May 25, 2024, this system will change how traffic violations are detected and handled throughout the state.
The notice from Raj Yadav (IAS), Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Transport Department, states that the goal is to use advanced AI algorithms to automatically check important vehicle documents.
The notice read, “The new system powered by advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) Algorithms is designed to automatically detect the validity of documents viz, Insurance, Tax, Fitness, Pollution Under Control (PUC) and Permit along with Traffic violations such as speeding, Jumping signals, improper Lane usage etc. and generate e-callan automatically as per CMV Act 1980.”
With the Competent Authority's approval, the new system will start operating across Sikkim from May 25, 2024. The notice urges all vehicle owners, including government vehicles, to renew and maintain their vehicle documents on time.
If there are any issues with e-challans, people can contact the Superintendent of Police (SP) or Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of their district, as specified in the notice.
This initiative shows Sikkim's proactive stance in adopting technology to make its roads safer and more efficient.
Meanwhile, as despite its beautiful scenery and pleasant climate, Sikkim's mountains are not seeing many visitors, which are causing economic problems for local businesses and communities.
The tourism industry is struggling, and people are wondering why this is happening and how Sikkim can recover from this downturn.
Sikkim, located in the Eastern Himalayas, has been known as a great place for nature lovers and adventure seekers.
Its snowy mountains, dense forests, and rich culture have attracted tourists from all over, making tourism a key part of the state's economy. But now, with very few tourists coming in, hotels, tour companies, and small businesses are facing serious difficulties.
