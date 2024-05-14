Sikkim to Implement AI-Powered Traffic Management System for Improved Road Safety

GANGTOK: The Transport Department of Sikkim is introducing a new Traffic Management System that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to modernize traffic management and improve road safety.

Starting May 25, 2024, this system will change how traffic violations are detected and handled throughout the state.

The notice from Raj Yadav (IAS), Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Transport Department, states that the goal is to use advanced AI algorithms to automatically check important vehicle documents.