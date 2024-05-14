Manipur: Tragic Road Accident in Kakching Khunou; Girl Killed, Two Women Injured
IMPHAL: A 27-year-old woman died, and two married women were injured, one seriously, after a speeding Mahindra Bolero hit them at Kakching Khunou Lamkhai in Manipur.
The incident occurred around 11:00 am on Monday near a split road under the Waikhong police station’s jurisdiction.
The women were buying vegetables on the footpath when the driver, coming from Kakching Khunou bazaar, lost control of the vehicle, possibly due to a steering failure. The Bolero first hit an auto-rickshaw before striking the pedestrians.
Salam Rosibina was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured, Meishnam Devala (39) and Khumukcham Rojibala (40), both residents of Kakching Khunou, were quickly taken to Jivan Hospital for treatment.
The driver was caught along with the vehicle. Police have filed a case and are looking into the accident. The body of the deceased has been taken to JNIMS Hospital in Imphal for an autopsy.
