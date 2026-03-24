Sikkim ULB Elections Announced for April 24, Results on April 25

The State Election Commission of Sikkim on Monday announced that elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the state will be held on April 24, with polling scheduled between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Counting of votes and declaration of results will follow the next day, on April 25. The term of the current elected representatives is set to expire on May 5.

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