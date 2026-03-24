Sikkim ULB Elections Announced for April 24, Results on April 25

The State Election Commission of Sikkim on Monday announced that elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the state will be held on April 24, with polling scheduled between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Counting of votes and declaration of results will follow the next day, on April 25. The term of the current elected representatives is set to expire on May 5.
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State Election Commissioner KC Lepcha said the formal election process commenced with the issuance of the official notification on March 23. The key dates going forward are:
Nomination filing: Open until March 30
Scrutiny of nominations: April 1
Last date for withdrawal: April 4
Polling day: April 24
Results: April 25
The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with immediate effect across all urban body areas going to polls.
Lepcha emphasised that the Commission is committed to conducting the elections in a free, fair, and inducement-free manner. He added that preparations have been completed in close coordination with district administrations and election officials, and that consultations with political parties have also been held.
A total of 63 wards across Sikkim's urban bodies will go to the polls, with a combined electorate of 93,697 voters — comprising 47,170 male and 46,527 female voters.
The voter base has grown considerably since the last election. The electorate has increased by 14.5 percent, while the number of wards has risen by 23 percent following delimitation.
The Gangtok Municipal Corporation is the largest of the urban bodies going to polls, accounting for 21 wards, 69 polling stations, and 58,703 voters.
The other urban bodies include:
Namchi Municipal Council — 7 wards, 6,095 voters
Singtam Nagar Panchayat — 5 wards, 4,998 voters
Rangpo Nagar Panchayat — 5 wards, 16,276 voters