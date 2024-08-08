Sikkim: Union Minister Orders Transfer of NH10 to NHIDCL Following Sikkim’s Request

GANGTOK: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari has instructed swift transfer of NH10 stretch between Rangpo and Sevoke to National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). This decision comes as direct response to pressing request from Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay and Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba

On August 8, Subba met Gadkari in New Delhi. He presented memorandum that called for urgent transfer of NH10’s maintenance responsibilities. This transfer is from West Bengal Public Works Department (PWD) to central agency under Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH). Highway is crucial for Sikkim's connectivity. It has been plagued by frequent landslides and road subsidence. This has prompted need for more robust management approach

Gadkari acknowledging concerns raised, directed ministry officials to accelerate transfer process. "Union Minister assured us that NH10 transfer to NHIDCL would be completed soon" Subba confirmed, expressing gratitude for Gadkari’s prompt action. He also highlighted necessity of new road alignments and tunnels along vulnerable sections of NH10. This is especially important following destructive flash floods of 2023. These improvements will enhance highway's resilience to climate change and ensure uninterrupted operation.

Subba emphasized NH10's critical role. He stated "Significance of NH10 cannot be overstated, both for people of Sikkim and for national security.” Enhancing and maintaining this route will improve quality of life for Sikkim’s residents and ensure strategic readiness.

Currently, Gangtok to Rangpo section of NH10 is managed by NHIDCL. Rangpo to Sevoke stretch falls under West Bengal PWD’s jurisdiction. The latter has experienced severe issues since monsoon began in June. Multiple landslides have severely disrupted Sikkim’s sole highway connection.

The transfer of NH10 to NHIDCL will provide much-needed relief to people of Sikkim. They are entirely dependent on this highway Subba remarked. He acknowledged Chief Minister Tamang-Golay's proactive efforts in advocating for this change.

Subba also addressed potential misconceptions. He clarified that transfer should not be viewed as a conflict between Sikkim and West Bengal governments. "Some may try to frame this as clash with West Bengal government, but that perspective is incorrect. NH10 is inter-state route that benefits both Sikkim and Bengal. This is win-win situation for both governments" he explained.