Sikkim: Union Ministry of Tourism Raises Alarm Over Sikkim's Cab Fees and Safety Issues

SIKKIM: The Union Ministry of Tourism has formally raised concerns with Sikkim's Tourism Department regarding increasing complaints about high cab and permit fees. On May 13 the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) of the Union Ministry issued detailed letter to the state tourism department highlighting what it described as “exploitative” pricing practices.

This action was prompted by a complaint from former senior Central Government official who recently toured Sikkim. The official reported significant overcharging by local travel agencies. He also raised serious safety concerns at Nathu-La, a popular tourist destination. He described his experience as one of "sheer exploitation" citing inadequate provisions for shelter and food during adverse weather conditions.

The Union Ministry emphasized the need for regulatory oversight and improvement in tourist amenities. It urged Sikkim’s Tourism Department to launch investigation into these practices. The Ministry called for swift and appropriate action to address and rectify these issues. It stressed the importance of ensuring a more hospitable environment for visitors.

This intervention by the Union Ministry reflects broader concerns about the tourism sector in Sikkim which is significant source of revenue for the region. Tourist dissatisfaction can have far-reaching implications. It can potentially deter future visitors and impact the local economy. The Ministry’s involvement underscores the importance of maintaining fair pricing and adequate amenities to foster a positive tourist experience, which many tourists have complained about in the past.

As Sikkim continues to attract visitors with its stunning landscapes and unique cultural heritage addressing these grievances is critical for all tourism stakeholders. “Ensuring fair pricing, improving safety measures and enhancing facilities will be essential steps. This will help maintain Sikkim’s reputation as a premier tourist destination" said a state tourism official. The Tourism Department's response to these issues will be closely monitored by both the Union Ministry. Potential visitors will be looking for a positive travel experience in Sikkim.