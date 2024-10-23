Sikkim University Student's Death Due To Alleged Lack Of Medical Facilities In Campus Sparks Anger

GANGTOK: Sikkim University’s Yangang Campus witnessed a tragic incident in its campus that has sparked outrage among the student community. Nirav Giri, a first-semester student of the varsity lost his life on Friday, October 18, due to a a heart attack.

Students argue that the availability of proper healthcare facilities could have potentially saved his life.

The Sikkim University Students Association (SUSA) blamed the university authorities for their lack of preparedness in handling medical emergencies.

The lack of ambulance, basic medical facilities, and critical life-saving kit has also been highlighted in their statement.