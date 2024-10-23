Tripura: Brick Kiln Worker Found Dead By Hanging; Foul Play Suspected

AGARTALA: A tragic incident took place at a private brick kiln in Tripura’s Jamjuri Gram Panchayat under Gomati district, where a worker was found dead by hanging.

The incident occurred around midnight following a heated spat between the man and his wife. The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Qadir Mia, who was found dead by family members shortly after the argument.

As per reports, Qadir Mia and his spouse had an altercation after he received payment for his work. A family member stated, “There were frequent quarrels between them.” They found his lifeless body hanging in a nearby duck ranch later that night.