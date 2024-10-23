Tripura: Brick Kiln Worker Found Dead By Hanging; Foul Play Suspected

AGARTALA: A tragic incident took place at a private brick kiln in Tripura’s Jamjuri Gram Panchayat under Gomati district, where a worker was found dead by hanging.
The incident occurred around midnight following a heated spat between the man and his wife. The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Qadir Mia, who was found dead by family members shortly after the argument.
As per reports, Qadir Mia and his spouse had an altercation after he received payment for his work. A family member stated, “There were frequent quarrels between them.” They found his lifeless body hanging in a nearby duck ranch later that night.
Mia had worked at the brick kiln and was also involved in agriculture-related work.
Qadir Mia’s younger brother supecting foul play, indicating towards a possible murder. He told the local media, “My elder family, Qadir Mia, didn't take his own life. He was killed.”
Mia’s son Rubel Mia presented a different version to the story. “My parents frequently argued. Last night, after they received about 20 to 30 thousand rupees, I was asleep when I heard that my father had committed suicide,” Rubel said.
Mia’s spouse Maleka Bibi assertively said that no quarrel took place between them on the night of his death. “There was no fight between us. His body was found hanging within half an hour of receiving the money. I tried to save him by cutting the rope, but it was too late,” she said tearfully.
Meanwhile, Zakir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kakraban police station, informed that swift action ensued after receiving information about this incident. “We're conducting a full disquisition.
The cop stated that the body has been sent to Gomati District Hospital for a post-mortem, adding that the exact cause of death, whether suicide or foul play, will be determined after the post-mortem report.
A detailed investigation to uncover further details into this case.
