Sikkim University Students Hold Hunger Strike Over Alleged Negligence, Unresolved Issues

GANGTOK: Students of the Sikkim University, on November 8, initiated a hunger strike protesting against the administration's alleged negligence and failure to meet their demands.
The strike aims to highlight a series of unresolved issues, including administrative accountability, student safety, and democratic rights.
Jasiel Sethling Yakthungba, a third-semester student of International Relations, along with other supporters, started the strike in front of the administration building, 6th Mile campus, at 10 a.m. today.
Yakthungba expressed frustration over the university’s disregard for student concerns, especially after a tragic incident that has led to widespread unrest.
According to the students, the administration has neglected several deadlines and refused to take action despite numerous protests and appeals for action.
The students have proposed the setting up of a new, unbiased committee, including student representatives, faculty members, and experts whom they believe will uphold transparency and fairness.
Additionally, the protesters have outlined several other demands.
These include the establishment of proper medical facilities at the Yangang campus, which has been criticized for its inadequate medical infrastructure, and the immediate rescheduling of student union elections, which had been initially scheduled during a mourning period for a deceased student.
The students underscore that the current system, which has witnessed uncontested elections and minimal student representation, has fostered the marginalization of student voices.
ALSO READ: Tripura Human Rights Commission Resolves 813 Cases in 8 Years, 56 Cases Pending as of October
ALSO WATCH: