Sikkim University Students Hold Hunger Strike Over Alleged Negligence, Unresolved Issues

GANGTOK: Students of the Sikkim University, on November 8, initiated a hunger strike protesting against the administration's alleged negligence and failure to meet their demands.

The strike aims to highlight a series of unresolved issues, including administrative accountability, student safety, and democratic rights.

Jasiel Sethling Yakthungba, a third-semester student of International Relations, along with other supporters, started the strike in front of the administration building, 6th Mile campus, at 10 a.m. today.

Yakthungba expressed frustration over the university’s disregard for student concerns, especially after a tragic incident that has led to widespread unrest.