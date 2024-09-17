Sikkim: Vehicular Movements Along NH 10 Suspended Indefinitely Due To Road Bench Collapse At Setijhora

GANGTOK: Vehicular movements have been halted indefinitely in Sikkim's NH-10 and this traffic restriction began from the evening of September 16, 2024.

The suspension of vehicular movements comes as a result of the caving in of a road bench at Setijhora which has raised serious safety concerns for commuters.

Local authorities have stated that the current condition of this road is too dangerous for any type of vehicle to pass through it. They said that the road will be re-opened once the restoration works are completed, emphasizing that the safety of the travelers is their topmost priority.