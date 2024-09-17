Sikkim: Vehicular Movements Along NH 10 Suspended Indefinitely Due To Road Bench Collapse At Setijhora

GANGTOK: Vehicular movements have been halted indefinitely in Sikkim's NH-10 and this traffic restriction began from the evening of September 16, 2024.
The suspension of vehicular movements comes as a result of the caving in of a road bench at Setijhora which has raised serious safety concerns for commuters.
Local authorities have stated that the current condition of this road is too dangerous for any type of vehicle to pass through it. They said that the road will be re-opened once the restoration works are completed, emphasizing that the safety of the travelers is their topmost priority.
The Public Works Department (PWD) are keeping a close watch on the situation on the ground. The department is expected to carry out a meticulous evaluation to dig deep into this case.
After the PWD officials conclude their detailed assessment, an updated traffic movement order is likely to be released tomorrow.
Commuters and transport operators are advised to keep themselves updates regarding the latest development. They should also plan their travel accordingly as efforts are underway to address the issue and restore safe passage on this vital route at the earliest.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, four Indian Army personnel died in a road accident while commuting from Pedong in West Bengal to Zuluk along the Silk Route in Pakyong District, the Indian army officials said.
They said the deceased include driver Pradeep Patel from Madhya Pradesh, craftsman W Peter from Manipur, Naik Gursev Singh from Haryana and Subedar K Thangapandi from Tamil Nadu.
“All the deceased army personnel, including the driver, belonged to a unit from Binaguri in West Bengal,” the officials stated. The vehicle skidded off the road approximately 700 to 800 feet down the road at Vertical Veer, near Dalopchand Dara along Rhenock Rongli state highway, popularly known as Silk Route.
