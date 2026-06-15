Sikkim woman murdered by partner in Bengaluru; accused arrested

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was murdered in Bengaluru’s Bellandur police limits on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ati Hangma Subba, who was working as a receptionist at a salon in the city. The police have identified the accused as Purba Lepcha, a native of Darjeeling, who was working as a waiter at a local hotel.

According to the police, the two were in a relationship and had relocated to Bengaluru a month ago. They were residing together in the Doddakanahalli area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo had a heated argument on Saturday morning after the accused suspected the woman of being friends with another man. During the physical altercation, the accused allegedly slit her throat with a kitchen knife.

Following the incident, the Bellandur Police registered a case and initiated an investigation. The accused has been taken into police custody. (ANI)

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