Arunachal Police Nab Two Suspects in Tezu Murder Investigation

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ITANAGAR: Police in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district arrested two persons in connection with the alleged murder of a 50-year-old man whose body was found near a bus stand shed in Tezu earlier this week.

The deceased, Govind Garowal of Navjyoti village in Assam's Tinsukia district, was found with head injuries and signs of bleeding inside an RCC bus stand shed near the Lohit Agencies Petrol Depot on Tuesday.

Police arrested Amar Chetry (26) on the day the body was recovered and apprehended Olen Dameng (32) of Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday. Preliminary investigation revealed that an altercation between the deceased and the accused allegedly escalated into a physical assault, causing fatal head injuries.

The case, initially registered as an unnatural death, was later converted into a criminal case under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Home Minister Mama Natung commended Lohit Police for solving the case swiftly and arresting the accused within a short span. Police said further investigation is underway.

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