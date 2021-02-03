Today's Sikkim State Lottery Results Online - 03 February - Check here

If you missed, check - Sikkim State Lottery Online Results Update - 02 February'21 - Sikkim Sambad Lottery Evening Result
Sikkim Lottery Results Announced: 4:00PM
Dear cherished, Sikkim state lottery evening result declared. Lottery prize for the Sikkim Lottery sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number...
Sikkim Lottery Prize & Money
Lottery Number
1st Prize Rs 10000/-
3473
2nd Prize Rs 5000/-
1483
3rd Prize Rs 500/-
5192
4th Prize Rs 300/-
3137
5th Prize Rs 201/-
2286
For Everyday, The Director, Sikkim State lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day of the week. Cost of the lottery ticket is Rs. 6.00.
6th Prize of Sikkim State Lottery Ticket Winners6th prize of Rs 100/- are given to following lottery sequence numbers
0012, 0819, 1694, 3103, 4057, 5063, 5742, 6793, 7877, 9043, 0022, 0890, 1773, 3106, 4061, 5072, 5755, 6820, 7911, 9076, 0038, 0907, 1790, 3129, 4091, 5088, 5767, 6855, 7971, 9124, 0059, 0930, 1799, 3141, 4099, 5103, 5789, 6857, 8003, 9206, 0060, 0958, 1852, 3161, 4205, 5106, 5836, 6882, 8009, 9208, 0076, 0969, 1972, 3228, 4254, 5119, 5894, 6932, 8041, 9289, 0078, 0994, 1982, 3238, 4282, 5135, 5907, 6967, 8056, 9323, 0130, 1018, 2005, 3261, 4287, 5147, 5909, 7001, 8140, 9344, 0131, 1061, 2028, 3296, 4303, 5173, 5925, 7071, 8145, 9347, 0177, 1086, 2050, 3298, 4343, 5176, 5932, 7083, 8153, 9349, 0197, 1102, 2074, 3303, 4359, 5197, 5943, 7111, 8165, 9354, 0220, 1107, 2199, 3356, 4364, 5215, 5982, 7146, 8170, 9355, 0238, 1108, 2204, 3418, 4365, 5277, 5994, 7147, 8234, 9357, 0261, 1154, 2248, 3424, 4369, 5284, 6024, 7154, 8251, 9428, 0293, 1171, 2311, 3430, 4383, 5308, 6045, 7180, 8263, 9435, 0304, 1197, 2350, 3539, 4402, 5311, 6056, 7187, 8301, 9461, 0402, 1202, 2365, 3579, 4404, 5317, 6147, 7219, 8366, 9477, 0417, 1211, 2387, 3593, 4405, 5322, 6156, 7231, 8384, 9482, 0430, 1212, 2480, 3639, 4497, 5330, 6166, 7238, 8401, 9487, 0431, 1224, 2493, 3644, 4526, 5360, 6191, 7248, 8404, 9523, 0433, 1234, 2541, 3651, 4531, 5391, 6207, 7288, 8407, 9548, 0454, 1247, 2553, 3686, 4596, 5392, 6281, 7289, 8426, 9554, 0464, 1255, 2608, 3715, 4600, 5398, 6288, 7318, 8429, 9628, 0543, 1262, 2610, 3748, 4606, 5440, 6358, 7373, 8462, 9630, 0546, 1301, 2668, 3751, 4620, 5451, 6384, 7461, 8473, 9725, 0552, 1306, 2670, 3762, 4624, 5456, 6388, 7514, 8476, 9768, 0580, 1309, 2676, 3774, 4641, 5461, 6409, 7551, 8506, 9780, 0599, 1377, 2712, 3782, 4643, 5524, 6467, 7583, 8539, 9791, 0616, 1393, 2741, 3816, 4656, 5527, 6480, 7586, 8547, 9807, 0660, 1438, 2823, 3820, 4672, 5532, 6518, 7606, 8607, 9846, 0669, 1464, 2828, 3847, 4695, 5549, 6535, 7734, 8653, 9850, 0672, 1465, 2840, 3859, 4699, 5555, 6542, 7753, 8664, 9865, 0720, 1466, 2876, 3860, 4709, 5604, 6555, 7756, 8742, 9928, 0722, 1535, 2927, 3917, 4752, 5629, 6582, 7759, 8824, 9940, 0735, 1540, 2982, 3933, 4777, 5660, 6597, 7763, 8851, 9945, 0741, 1563, 3017, 3944, 4834, 5672, 6679, 7792, 8890, 9946, 0746, 1570, 3039, 3965, 4888, 5695, 6707, 7855, 8972, 9953, 0770, 1590, 3049, 3970, 4923, 5704, 6721, 7863, 9018, 9963, 0809, 1681, 3056, 4043, 4994, 5728, 6770, 7864, 9021, 9965