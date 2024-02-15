Top 20 Best Places to Visit in Gangtok, Sikkim

SIKKIM: Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim is a treasure trove of natural beauty, rich culture and tranquil climate. From ancient monasteries to exotic places to visit in Gangtok, Sikkim it has a lot to attractions for every avid traveller. Let us explore into the must visited Top 20 places to visit in Gangtok, Sikkim that captures the essence of Sikkim.

Tsomgo Lake: Tsomgo Lake popularly known as Changu Lake is a glacial lake located at a distance of 38 km from Gangtok is believed to be sacred by the natives.

Rumtek Monastery - Dharma Chakra Centre or the Rumtek Monastery is one of the largest and beautiful monasteries to explore in Sikkim. The monastry is a center of Buddhist learning and has many valuable works of art, frescoes and religious relics.

Nathula Pass: The famous Nathula Pass, perched at an altitude of 14,140 feet on the Indo-China border. It offers the panoramic views of the surrounding Himalayas. Visitors can experience the thrill of this place by crossing the border and explore the historic Silk Road.

MG Road - MG Road which is a key attraction for shopping enthusiasts is believed to be a famous market place to visit in Gangtok, Sikkim. Twinkling shops, restaurants and cafes, it provides a pleasant atmosphere for shopping, dining and leisurely strolling.

Ganesh Tok: Located on top of a hill at an altitude of 6,500 feet, Ganesh Tok is a small temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha that offers panoramic views of Gangtok and the surrounding mountains, a peaceful place to meditate and contemplate of things.

Tashi Viewpoint: Tashi Viewpoint one of the serene locations for travellers is located just 8 km from Gangtok, offers spectacular views of sunsets and sunrise in the snow-capped Mount Kanchenjunga which is a famous spot for nature enthusiasts.

Enchey Monastery: Enchey Monastery built in the 19th century is a revered Buddhist monastery which is famous for its architectural landmarks and religious importance. Travellers can now witness various rituals and explore the serenity of this place.

Baba Harbhajan Singh Temple- The temple dedicated to the fond memory of brave Indian soldier Baba Harbhajan Singh. This religious place is believed to protect the troops that guarded the Indo-China border. Therefore it holds a special place in the hearts of the local population as well as the soldiers.

Hanuman Tok: A temple which dedicated to Lord Hanuman known as Hanuman Tok displays panoramic views of Gangtok and the nearby mountains. This peaceful place is a haven for the nature lovers.

Do-Drul Chorten: The Do-Drul Chorten stupa which is constructed in the year1945 by Trulshi Rimpoche is a famous Buddhist stupa. The stup is beautifully decorated with prayer wheels and paraphernalia and serves as a place of worship and meditation for devotees. This makes it one of the best places to visit in Gangtok, Sikkim

Namgyal Institute of Tibetology: Founded in the year 1958, Namgyal Institute of Tibetology is a major research center dedicated to Tibetan language, culture and Buddhism. One of the unique features of this institute is that it has rare manuscripts, gratitude and extensive collections.

Bakthang Falls: On the outskirts of Gangtok is this beautiful waterfall known as Bakthang Falls which is surrounded by lush vegetation. Travellers can thoroughly enjoy the serenity of nature and capture memorable moments in a peaceful setting which makes it to the best place to visit in Gangtok, Sikkim.

Ranka Monastery: Ranka Monastery also known as Lingdum Monastery, is a beautiful Buddhist monastery nestled between the hills of the Himalayas. It picturises the panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. It also has a peaceful place for meditation and prayer.

Himalayan Wildlife Sanctuary: The Himalayan Wildlife Sanctuary which is Considered sacred by Buddhists and Hindus, is a favourite spot for wildlife lovers and globetrotters and one can encounter the Red Pandas, Himalayan Tigers, Snow Leopards and the famous Tibetan Wolves. This makes it one of the centre of attraction and the best place to visit in Gangtok, Sikkim.

Khecheopalri Lake - Khecheopalri Lake that is considered pious and sacred by Buddhists and Hindus and is truly believed to fulfill the wishes of its participants. The lake is surrounded by lush green forests and mountains which is a peaceful place to relax and rejuvenate spiritually oneself.

Khecheopalri Lake - Considered pious and sacred by Buddhists and Hindus, Khecheopalri Lake is believed to fulfil the wishes of its visitors making it the best place to visit in Gangtok, Sikkim. The lake is surrounded by lush forests and mountains and is a peaceful place to relax and rejuvenate onself spiritually.

Sikkim Himalayan Wildlife Sanctuary: This park is dedicated to the conservation of Himalayan wildlife species. It is also a breeding ground for endangered species. Visitors can now observe the animals in their natural habitat and know about the conservation efforts.

Phodong Monastery: The Phodong Monastery, located near Gangtok, is one of the 6 primary monasteries of the Kagyu sect of Tibetan Buddhism. It is also famous for the ancient paintings, statues and religious ceremonies. Kanchenjunga National Park: Announced as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kanchenjunga National Park is home to a rich variety of flora and fauna. It includes the rare snow leopard and the endangered red panda. Visitors can explore pristine forests, mountain meadows and snow-capped mountains that makes it the best place to visit in Gangtok, Sikkim.

Banjhakari Falls and Energy Park: Banjhakari Falls that is named after a traditional healer is this beautiful waterfall surrounded by lush green vegetation. The Energy Park nearby has landscaped gardens, sculptures and the lake that makes it a popular picnic spot among tourists making it the best place to visit in Gangtok, Sikkim.

Seven Sisters Falls: Situated at North Sikkim, this is a scenic waterfall formed by 7 rivers flowing through the mountain range. It is a majestic place that presents breath taking views that can be treasured through pictures and photographs.

So let's explore these best places to visit in Gangtok, Sikkim on your next visit.