11 Bangladeshi's held in Tripura for illegal entry

AGARTALA: Eleven Bangladeshi nationals, including nine women, were arrested from Agartala railway station for entering India without any valid travel document, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel arrested the Bangladeshi nationals, aged between 13 to 36 years, from the railway station on Tuesday night just before they boarded a Guwahati-bound train.

Out of them, nine are women detainees, three of them has kids even. The Bangladeshi citizens told the GRP personnel that they came to Tripura illegally to go to Delhi or other cities of India by train in search of jobs. (IANS)

