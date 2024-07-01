Meghalaya: BSF Meghalaya Apprehends Three Bangladeshi Nationals Near International Border

SHILLONG: In proactive operation Border Security Force (BSF) has intercepted and apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals near international border in East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya. Identified as Mohibur Rehman (30). Kudus Miah (25) from Sunamganj district. And Mubarak Hossain (16) from Sylhet district. The individuals were found in company of two Indian touts during operation.

The incident unfolded. Vigilant troops from 193 Battalion BSF stationed at Dangar Tri Junction, stopped Maruti Alto car for inspection. Suspecting illegal activities. BSF personnel detained Bangladeshi nationals and their accompanying Indian associates. Upon further interrogation it was revealed. The apprehended individuals had illegally entered Indian territory with purported intention of traveling to Kashmir. They sought employment opportunities.

An official statement from BSF Meghalaya underscored significance of the operation. It emphasized alertness and diligence of troops involved in maintaining border security. The apprehension not only thwarted illegal entry attempts. It also highlighted role of BSF in safeguarding India's borders against unauthorized crossings.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals along with detained Indian touts, have been handed over to Dangar Police Station in East Khasi Hills. This is for further legal proceedings. The incident underscores ongoing challenges faced by security forces in managing border security. Also, in preventing illegal immigration.

Illegal immigration across the India-Bangladesh border remains a persistent concern. Individuals often attempting to cross for various reasons including economic opportunities, exacerbate the issue. BSF continues to deploy extensive surveillance and patrols. This is to curb such activities and ensure integrity of India's borders.

Authorities are expected to conduct thorough investigations into circumstances leading to the attempted illegal entry. This includes involvement of Indian touts facilitating such activities. The incident serves as reminder of complex dynamics at border regions. There are ongoing efforts required to maintain vigilance and enforcement.