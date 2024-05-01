19-year-old hangs herself to death in rented house at Ramnagar in Agartala

AGARTALA: A 19-year-old student from ICFAI University was found hanging at her rented accommodation at Ramnagar in Agartala, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Dipannita Das (19), a resident of Shantirbazar in South Tripura.

According to the police, Das was into the second semester of her course on dialysis. The incident came to light on Monday evening when police, accompanied by her friends, opened her apartment door to find her hanging.

"We received information that a university student wasn't answering the door for a long time. The student was not even responding to repeated calls from her friends. So we reached the spot and in her presence of her friends, we forced the door open and found her hanging from the ceiling fan," an official said.

Dipannita had been living at this address for the past six months, with her mother also moving in with her sometimes. Described by her peers as a gentle and quiet individual, her death left her known circles in shock. Many said they were clueless about what prompted her to take her own life, the officers said.

The local police, led by the West PS Women's unit in Agartala, are currently investigating the matter.

The possible reason for her death by suicide is yet to be determined, the police said. "There are no leads yet. We haven't landed any piece of evidence from her room that would shed light into what may have prompted her to take her own life. However, the investigation is underway," the officer said.

Her friends on campus said she showed no signs of distress that might have indicated suicidal thoughts. The university is to put out an official statement regarding the student's death but said it stands in support with those affected during this difficult time. (ANI)

