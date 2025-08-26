2 held with 8.45 kg of Ganja at Agartala railway station

AGARTALA: Two men from Bihar were arrested at Agartala Railway Station on Sunday evening after police found 8.45 kilograms of ganja in their possession, as per the police.

According to police sources, the seized contraband is valued at around Rs 1.7 lakh on the black market. The duo was attempting to transport the ganja to Bihar. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sonu Kumar (31), son of the late Munshi Mahaldar, and Suman Kumar Gupta (34), son of the late Ashok Kumar Gupta, both residents of Naya Tola, Tingachiya, under Town Tana Police Station, Kathihar district, Bihar.

A specific case has been registered at Agartala GRPS (Case No. 2025GRP085) under sections 20(b)(ii)(B)/29 of the NDPS Act. The accused are currently under interrogation. (ANI)

