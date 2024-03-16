2 'missing' Agartala boys brought back from Mumbai

Agartala: Two Tripura teenagers, who were missing since March 7 and traced at a Mumbai railway station on March 12, have been brought back here on Thursday by a two-member Tripura Police team, an official said.

West Tripura district Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar K said that the boys -- Omkar Chakraborty and Prithvi Devavarma - immediately after their return here were handed over to their parents.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, had earlier instructed the police to locate and rescue the two boys -- both students of Class 8 of an English medium school in Agartala.

Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan was closely monitoring the developments, the SP told the media on Thursday night.

A two-member Tripura Police team accompanied by the guardians of the two boys on Wednesday left for Mumbai to bring back two minor students who had earlier left home for the Maharashtra capital with dreams of "becoming someone before they return", the police said. The two teenagers had gone to their tuition classes on March 7, and they did not return home, prompting the guardians to inform the police.

Tripura Police, with the help of Mumbai Police, traced the minor boys to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on Tuesday. (IANS)

