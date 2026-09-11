24 CAPF battalions deployed for Tripura Village Committee elections

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Union Home Ministry has agreed to send 74 battalions of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) for the forthcoming Village Committee elections in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, scheduled to be held on September 28.

Anurag Sen, secretary to the State Election Commission, told reporters that 24 battalions had already been deployed in the State, while the rest would come from outside.

The scrutiny of nomination papers ended on Wednesday amid high tension, as the Opposition CPI(M) and Congress alleged that in several places, including Khowai, Sabroom, Kumarghat and Dharmanagar, ruling party supporters prevented their candidates and proposers from attending the scrutiny process. In some places, supporters of Opposition political parties were allegedly assaulted. They also alleged that the police remained silent despite complaints being filed.

Meanwhile, the three-party alliance of the BJP, TIPRA Motha and IPFT was also facing an uneasy situation, as candidates from more than one party had filed nominations in several places. It is learnt that leaders of the three parties were meeting to convince their workers to withdraw their nominations on the last date for withdrawal on Friday.

Also Read: Meghalaya: UDP convenes emergency CEC meet as nine MLAs weigh possible BJP switch